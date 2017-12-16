Oklahoma City Thunder' Steven Adams placed into NBA's concussion protocol

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that center Steven Adams is out for tonight’s contest at the New York Knicks and has been placed into the NBA’s concussion protocol. The injury occurred with 32 seconds remaining in the first overtime of last night’s 119-117 triple overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers, when Adams suffered a blow to the head while defending Sixers center Joel Embiid.

Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Adams will now begin the NBA-mandated Return-to-Participation Protocol. This process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming basketball activities. There is no predetermined timetable to complete the protocol, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.

He will be re-evaluated tomorrow in Oklahoma City.