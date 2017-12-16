New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis will not play in Carmelo Anthony's MSG homecoming

Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Thunder in Carmelo Anthony’s return Madison Square Garden.

Kristaps Porzingis (sore left knee) is unavailable. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 16, 2017

Porzingis pulled himself out of Thursday's win over the Nets with a sore left knee. He underwent an MRI and there was no structural damage.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Porzingis had taken part in the team's morning shootaround, but after conferring with the medical staff, the 7-foot-3 power forward was announced as inactive about an hour before tipoff.