LeBron James passes Larry Bird for sixth place on NBA's all-time triple-double list

Another night, another milestone for The King.

LeBron James moved past Celtics legend Larry Bird for sixth all time with his 60th career triple-double, posting 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Cleveland's 109-100 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.





It was James' fifth triple-double of the season and third in his last four games. He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, was 9 of 15 from the field and 10 of 10 at the foul line.

During Cleveland's current 11-game home winning streak, James is averaging a triple-double with 29.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 10.2 assists.