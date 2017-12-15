Rudy Gobert, Derrick Favors injured in Utah Jazz victory over Boston Celtics

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Dec 15, 2017 8:07 PM ET

Rudy Gobert was helped to the locker room after teammate Derrick Favors rolled into his left knee.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert left Friday night's game in Boston with with an injury to his left knee.

Gobert was rolled into by teammate teammate Derrick Favors while grabbing a rebound less than two minutes into the contest. He did not return.

Gobert immediately fell to the floor and grabbed his left knee. After a structural check from the trainers, Gobert limped to the locker room and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the game.

Gobert is expected to have an MRI exam, but early evaluation suggets a Grade 1 MCL sprain, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gobert, who recently missed 11 games with a bone bruise in his right knee, is averaging 12.2 points and 10.1 rebounds this season.

Favors joined Gobert in the locker room midway through the second quarter after taking an inadvertent elbow to head from Jaylen Brown. Favors was cleared of a concussion and received six stitches above his left eye.

Without their two big men, the Jazz beat the Celtics 107-95.

