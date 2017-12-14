L.A. Clippers' Austin Rivers suffers concussion versus Orlando Magic

L.A. Clippers guard Austin Rivers has been diagnosed with a concussion and will not play Friday's game at Washington, the team announced.

The injury occurred late in the second quarter when Jonathon Simmons inadvertently elbowed Rivers in the jaw on a drive to the basket. The 25-year-old was escorted off the floor and would not return, finishing with nine points and two rebounds.

L.A. has dealt with a string of injuries this season. The team just got Milos Teodosic (foot) back in the lineup on Monday after missing 22 games, only to lose Danilo Gallinari to another glute injury. Star forward Blake Griffin is currently sidelined with a sprained MCL that requires an approximate two-month recovery and guard Patrick Beverly is out for the season following right knee surgery.

Rivers, who was averaging a career-high 14.8 points heading into the game, will be re-evaluated after their next matchup.