Milwaukee Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic out indefinitely with blockage in lungs

Dec 14, 2017 7:20 PM ET

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic will be out indefinitely because of a blockage in his lungs.

The team said Thursday that pulmonary embolisms were discovered in both of Teletovic's lungs. The 32-year-old consulted with Bucks team physicians after experiencing unusual fatigue earlier this week.

Following a 10-day rest period, Teletovic will begin a supervised rehabilitation program.

Teletovic has missed the last 16 games, including 10 after arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee on Nov. 21.

In 10 games this season, Teletovic is averaging 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and one assist while shooting 46.7 percent from 3-point range.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.