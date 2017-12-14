Kristaps Porzingis exits Knicks-Nets game with sore left knee

Kristaps Porzingis exited Thursday night's game between the Knicks and Nets with a sore left knee and did not return. He appeared to suffer the non-contact injury with 9:34 remaining in the third quarter, at which point he immediately asked to come out of the game while sporting an obvious limp. He left the game with 13 points, four assists and two rebounds in 18 minutes of play.

Kristaps Porzingis (sore left knee) will not return. — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 15, 2017

The Knicks are already are already missing guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who said he will not rush back from what he considers as "serious" stress injury in his left leg. Entering Thursday's game, the Knicks were 14-13, vying to remain in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

ESPN's Ian Begley later reported that Porzingis first suffered the injury in the first quarter before re-aggravating it in the third quarter. He added that Porzingis would receive further medical evaluations on Friday.