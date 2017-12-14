Inside the NBA crew to call Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves Christmas game

Game marks first time Johnson, Barkley, Smith and O'Neal will call game

Official release

Dec 14, 2017 2:33 PM ET

The NBA on TNT will deliver some holiday cheer on Christmas Day as the network’s Inside the NBA crew heads to Los Angeles for the network’s Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers telecast on Monday, Dec. 25, at 10:30 p.m. ET.  The Sports Emmy Award-winning team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal will call the game action, in addition to their traditional pregame, halftime and postgame coverage, live from Staples Center.

The Timberwolves/Lakers telecast will mark the first time Johnson, Barkley, Smith and O’Neal will call a Christmas game, as well as the first live game they have all called together. Reporter Kristen Ledlow will also contribute throughout the night.

The network’s holiday night telecast will be headlined by Minnesota’s Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, along with Los Angeles’ Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram.

