Philadelphia 76ers insider Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia joins Greg Anthony and me to dig deep into the Philadelphia 76ers. We talk about the growth of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons' dominant rookie year, playoff aspirations, and much more.

Then John Schuhmann calls in with his weekly trivia question.

