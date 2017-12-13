Around The League
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green listed as doubtful vs. Dallas Mavericks

From NBA.com Staff

Dec 13, 2017 9:19 PM ET

Draymond Green (shoulder) is likely to miss his second consecutive game.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with a sore right shoulder.

"I'd be shocked if he played, doesn't make sense for him to play." said coach Steve Kerr, who also listed Zaza Pachulia (left shoulder soreness) and Nick Young (concussion) as doubtful.

Green sat out of Wednesday's practice and missed Monday's game versus Portland. He's averaging 10.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists on the season.

The Warriors will also be without Stephen Curry who's been dealing with a sprained right ankle. Kerr says an update on Curry will be provided next week.

