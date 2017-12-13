Anthony Davis returns to New Orleans Pelicans' lineup vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Dec 13, 2017 8:20 PM ET

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Anthony Davis returned to the Pelicans' lineup Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Davis is back on the court after sitting out Monday night's loss in Houston with a lingering left adductor injury that flared up while he played on Sunday night against Philadelphia.

The injury, which initially occurred in a loss at Utah on Dec. 1, also sidelined Davis for three games before he first returned against Sacramento last Friday.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry has said that Davis, if healthy enough, would be the primary defender on Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Davis has played in 23 of New Orleans' 28 games this season, averaging 25.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

