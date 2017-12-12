Aldridge: John Wall likely to be back in lineup Wednesday vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Washington Wizards should have their All-Star point guard, John Wall, back in uniform tomorrow. According to Turner Sports' David Aldridge, all signs point to Wall playing Wednesday vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (7 ET, NBA League Pass) -- which would mark Wall's first game since late November.

All signs point to @JohnWall returning for the Wizards Wednesday in D.C. versus the Grizzlies, per source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) December 12, 2017

Wall has been out of Washington's lineup to heal up from inflammation and discomfort issues in his left knee. The injury occurred when Wall made knee-to-knee contact with another player during Washington's Nov. 7 loss to Dallas, according to the team statement. Wall, who averages 20.3 points and 9.2 assists, previously said fluid on his knee built up after he received IV fluids to deal with illness and migraines before the Wizards hosted Atlanta on Nov. 11.

Wall sat out on Nov. 19, a 100-91 loss at Toronto, but returned to play his usual starting role in matchups against Milwaukee and Charlotte. He had 31 points and 11 assists over 41 minutes in Washington's 129-124 overtime loss to the Hornets on Nov. 22, but then didn't participate in Friday's practice.

1:53 Play John Wall last played in a Nov. 22 loss to the Hornets.

The Wizards were 1-1 without Wall before his injury sidelined him and went 4-4 during his rehabilitation stretch, logging wins against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns during his absence. Fellow guard Bradley Beal has stepped up of late for the Wizards, notching two 30-plus point games over Washington's last three games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.