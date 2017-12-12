One notable stat from each of Tuesday's games

Cavaliers 123, Hawks 114

LeBron James scored 25 points and tied a career high with 17 assists as Cleveland won for the 15th time in 16 games. The Cavs hit season highs with 35 assists and 20 made 3-pointers.



Nuggets 103, Pistons 84

Trey Lyles contributed 20 points off the bench as Denver handed Detroit its seventh straight loss. Lyles has posted back-to-back 20-point games after scoring 20 points just twice in 171 games prior to Sunday.



Knicks 113, Lakers 109 (OT)

Kristaps Porzingis became the first player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five made 3-pointers in a game, as New York improved to 13-5 at Madison Square Garden.



Nets 103, Wizards 98

Allen Crabbe drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer with 44 seconds remaining as Brooklyn improved to 11-15. The Nets didn't win their 11th game last season until March 6.



Mavericks 95, Spurs 89

Dallas spoiled the season debut of Kawhi Leonard, who scored 13 points in 16 minutes. The Mavs outscored San Antonio 45-34 once Leonard exited the game with 6:31 left in the third quarter.



76ers 118, Timberwolves 112 (OT)

Joel Embiid scored 28 points with 12 rebounds and set career highs in assists (8) and minutes (39). The last Sixers center to post 25/10/8 in a game was Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo on April 6, 2001.



Kings 99, Suns 92

Zach Randolph scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter as Sacramento snappped a three-game home losing streak. Randolph, 36, has turned back the clock in December, averaging 22.7 points and 10.2 rebounds in six games.