Key Arena renovation plan a small step forward in Seattle's hopes of seeing NBA return

"That doesn't mean we have granted an expansion team," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told NHL.com following the Board of Governors meeting. "We have agreed as a league to take and consider an expansion application and to let them run in the next few months a season-ticket drive."

Though NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this year that he believes expansion is “inevitable,” there is no indication among league owners and other sources that there’s any current appetite among NBA owners to add one or two new teams. The obvious reason why is there is no appetite among them to further split the $24 billion from the new national TV deal, which runs through 2024. (As ever, in the interests of full disclosure: Turner Sports, one of the NBA’s national television partners along with ESPN/ABC, runs NBA.com.)

“I don’t see expansion,” one owner said this weekend. “A move is the only way.”

Key Arena last hosted an NBA game on April 13, 2008.

However, longtime Seattle sport columnist Art Thiel wrote last week that a source “with knowledge of the league’s long-range thinking” believes the NBA could expand when the current TV deal expires, meaning 2025 at the absolute earliest. Several owners told me a few weeks ago: that while there is strong support for Seattle, there’s just no desire to expand.

Thiel’s source said that Seattle and Mexico City were the two current favorites among owners, and the league has done nothing to dissuade the idea that it’s zeroed in on Mexico City as a potential expansion target.

But another said Sunday that talk of adding anyone to the current 30-team mix is premature. Owners remain unenthusiastic when there are still several teams who are losing money in their current markets, even with significant increases in revenues, a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that ensures labor peace through at least 2023 (2024 if neither the players nor owners opt out) and enhanced revenue sharing.

“We haven’t discussed expansion,” the owner said. “However, Seattle is a market that I believe the majority of owners would want to be in.”

The Seattle City Council voted 7-1 last Monday to approve a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will give the Oak View Group the go-ahead to spend $660 million to renovate both Key Arena and the Seattle Center, the historic, 74-acre former fairgrounds of the 1962 World’s Fair that encompasses Key Arena and the city’s iconic Space Needle and monorail, and includes dozens of cultural, artistic and scientific venues and restaurants.

About $40 million of that money would be used to try and develop plans to alleviate what was already extremely tight parking in and around Key when the Sonics played there, and which has only gotten worse as the Queen Anne neighborhood has expanded since the team left. The behemoth Amazon is headquartered about a mile from Key Arena.

A renovated Key Arena would open in 2020 and seat 18,350 for NBA games, 17,100 for NHL games and more than 19,000 for concerts.

Oak View was created by former AEG executive Tim Leiweke, who was central to the construction of Staples Center and other modern NBA buildings, and music and entertainment mogul Irving Azoff. The two have access to billions in capital and know the major players in both the NBA and NHL, with Leiweke’s most recent foray into both coming when he headed Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment until 2013.

That has allowed Oak View to overtake billionaire hedge fund manager Chris Hansen and his group’s plans to build an arena in the South Downtown (SoDo) section of town. Oak View also beat out Leiweke’s old company, AEG, which made an arena proposal in Seattle as well. Hansen’s group includes members of the retail store Nordstrom’s family, as well as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Hansen had an MOU with the city dating back to his efforts to buy and move the Sacramento Kings in 2014. But the NBA opted to keep the Kings in Sacramento, getting behind a public-private arena initiative pushed by then-mayor and former NBA player Kevin Johnson. That led to the construction of what is now Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento. The NBA then pushed through a sale of the Kings to a group led by billionaire Vivek Ranadive.

Hansen continued to buy land in SoDo and worked toward getting Council approval for construction of a $550 million arena that would be completely financed privately. But his hopes were dealt a major blow when the Council voted 5-4 against him last April to allow a vacation of a crucial city block that Hansen needs to begin construction. Hansen’s MOU with the city expired earlier this month; Oak View’s MOU was then quickly approved.

Hansen’s group is nonetheless still trying to get the vacation approved and have both buildings go up, arguing that a) construction on their arena would not begin until the NBA officially approved a franchise for Seattle, and b) a Key renovation that led to an NHL team getting in first would make a potential NBA team a lesser tenant there. (Seattle’s new mayor, Jenny Durkan, said as she signed the MOU with Oak View last week that the Key deal did not preclude the construction of another arena in the city.)