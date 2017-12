Warriors All-Star Draymond Green has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Blazers with a sore right shoulder.

He joins fellow starters Stephen Curry, who is recovering from a serious ankle sprain, and ZaZa Pachulia (sore left shoulder) on the bench.

Green, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is averaging 10.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.