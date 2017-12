Charlotte Hornets big man Cody Zeller is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Zeller will reportedly undergo the surgery on Tuesday. He is expected to miss six weeks.

After a solid start to the season, Charlotte has fallen to 13th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 9-16. They face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night (8 ET, NBA League Pass).