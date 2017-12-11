Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Zeller slated for knee surgery

December 11, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that Cody Zeller will undergo arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to address a torn medial meniscus in his left knee. Zeller sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Hornets game against Golden State on Dec. 6.

Further updates on his status and a timetable for his return will be provided when available.

Zeller has appeared in 19 games this season and is averaging 7.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game. In 298 career games with Charlotte, he has averaged 8.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.