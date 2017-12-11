Kyrie Irving out, Al Horford questionable vs. Chicago Bulls

The Boston Celtics will be without star point guard Kyrie Irving tonight against the Chicago Bulls (8 ET, NBA League Pass) as he deals with a contusion on his left quadriceps. The team also announced today that center Al Horford is questionable with a right knee contusion. As well, forward Marcus Morris is out for left knee rehab work.

Horford suffered his knee injury in the first half of Sunday's 91-81 win against the Detroit Pistons, telling the Associated Press he banged knees in the game. He left the game briefly in the first half, favoring his right leg as he limped off the court.

Irving logged 34 minutes yesterday against the Pistons, finishing with 16 points on 4-for-12 shooting.

