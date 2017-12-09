Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz no longer experiencing soreness in shoulder, will be examined in three weeks

Fultz is no longer experiencing soreness in his right shoulder and the scapular muscle imbalance is resolved. He will continue ongoing physical therapy and maintenance, while participating in increased strength and conditioning training and elevated on-court basketball activities. The 76ers medical team, in coordination with Dr. Ben Kibler, will gauge his readiness in approximately three weeks.

Anderson is continuing his recovery from tibial stress syndrome, commonly known as shin splints, in his left leg. After undergoing a program focused on rest, physical therapy, and limited on-court work the past few weeks, he will now resume increased physical activities, including conditioning and basketball training. Anderson will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks.