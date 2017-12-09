Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid out Saturday, not cleared for back-to-back games

Dec 9, 2017 2:35 PM ET

* Tonight on NBA League Pass:  76ers vs. Cavaliers (8 ET)

CLEVELAND (AP)  -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will sit out against the Cavaliers because he hasn't been cleared to play on back-to-back nights.

Embiid is expected to return Sunday when the Sixers play at New Orleans. He's averaging 23.5 points and 11.1 rebounds in 21 games.

Embiid had surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee in the offseason and the team is still monitoring his workload.

Guard T.J. McConnell is also out Saturday night against Cleveland. because of a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder. Forward Dario Saric is questionable with a left eye laceration and a corneal abrasion of his right eye.

Forward Trevor Booker, acquired from Brooklyn on Thursday, is available to play.

The Cavaliers' 13-game winning streak was snapped by Indiana on Friday. Cleveland won 113-91 at Philadelphia on Nov. 27.

