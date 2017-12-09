NBA G League stars to play Mexico at NBA All-Star Game

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- A team of top players in the NBA G League will play the Mexican national team in the NBA G League International Challenge at the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

NBA G League USA will play Mexico on Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. NBA G League President Malcolm Turner and Mexico Basketball Federation general manager Jose Reyes Ronfini made the announcement Saturday at Arena Ciudad de Mexico before Brooklyn faced Miami. The All-Star Game also is Feb. 18 at the Staples Center.

The game will replace the NBA G League All-Star Game.

NBA G League USA players also are expected to compete for USA Basketball in FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Americas qualifiers against Cuba on Feb. 23 and Puerto Rico on Feb. 26.

Coached by Jeff Van Gundy and his USA Basketball World Cup Qualifying Team staff, NBA G League USA will be selected by the six-member USA Basketball Men's World Cup Qualifying Committee.