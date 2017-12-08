Around The League
Report: Dallas Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. sidelined at least 2 games with hip injury

Dec 8, 2017

Dennis Smith Jr.'s hip injury is not believed to be serious, but the Mavericks are not taking any chances.

Dallas Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. will miss at least two games due to a strained left hip, reports Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News.

Smith suffered the injury against Boston on Wednesday and was still sore on Thursday, when he sat out practice. He was walking with a noticeable limp on Friday's shootaround, but Smith doesn't expect to miss much action.

Smith, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, is averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 23 games this season.

The Mavericks play at the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

