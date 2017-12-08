Report: Dallas Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. sidelined at least 2 games with hip injury

Dallas Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. will miss at least two games due to a strained left hip, reports Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News.

Smith suffered the injury against Boston on Wednesday and was still sore on Thursday, when he sat out practice. He was walking with a noticeable limp on Friday's shootaround, but Smith doesn't expect to miss much action.

Dennis Smith Jr. (left hip strain) says he hopes to return sooner than Rick Carlisle’s two-game prediction: “I don’t know about two (games). I know one is mandatory. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow.” — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) December 9, 2017

Smith, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, is averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 23 games this season.

The Mavericks play at the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.