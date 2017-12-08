Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon diagnosed with concussion

The injuries are mounting for the Orlando Magic.

Aaron Gordon was diagnosed with a concussion during the Magic's 103-89 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Gordon suffered the injury with 6:15 remaining in the third quarter when he drove toward the hoop and collided face-first into Gary Harris’ left shoulder. Gordon exited with 1:11 left in the period.

Gordon opened Friday leading the Magic in scoring, averaging 18.7 points.

The Magic will be without four injured players Saturday night in Atlanta: Gordon, Evan Fournier (ankle), Jonathan Isaac (ankle) and Terrence Ross (knee).