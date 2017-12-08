Around The League
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon diagnosed with concussion

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Dec 8, 2017 9:15 PM ET

Aaron Gordon knocked his head on Gary Harris' shoulder while driving to the basket in the third quarter.

The injuries are mounting for the Orlando Magic.

Aaron Gordon was diagnosed with a concussion during the Magic's 103-89 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Gordon suffered the injury with 6:15 remaining in the third quarter when he drove toward the hoop and collided face-first into Gary Harris’ left shoulder. Gordon exited with 1:11 left in the period.

Gordon opened Friday leading the Magic in scoring, averaging 18.7 points.

The Magic will be without four injured players Saturday night in Atlanta: Gordon, Evan Fournier (ankle), Jonathan Isaac (ankle) and Terrence Ross (knee).

