Dallas Mavericks' Nerlens Noel has thumb surgery

DALLAS (AP) -- Dallas Mavericks center Nerlens Noel has undergone surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, and there is no timetable for his return.

The 6-foot-11 Noel last played Nov. 22 at Memphis, but the injury wasn't revealed until before a loss at Boston on Wednesday. He hasn't played more than 5 minutes in a game since early November.

Noel signed a one-year qualifying offer as a restricted free agent after failing to get a max contract offer from the Mavericks or any other team. Dallas acquired him at the trading deadline last season.