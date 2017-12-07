Around The League
Report: San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard targets Tuesday return

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Dec 8, 2017 3:16 PM ET

The San Antonio Spurs may finally get their best player back on the court, but it may be just be a few days later than they originally thought.

Kawhi Leonard, who has not played since Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals due to a right quadriceps injury, could make his season debut on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright.

That return date is a shift from reports Thursday, which had Leonard potentially coming back tomorrow night against the Phoenix Suns. Leonard has been participating in 5-on-5 play in practice, but the Spurs have yet to commit on a firm return date for their star forward. Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express News has more:

The wait for Kawhi Leonard’s return may finally be coming to an end. League sources tell the Express-News Leonard could make his season debut for the Spurs on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns barring any setbacks.

According to sources, Leonard participate in a final workout session Thursday. The team will re-evaluate Leonard on Friday. If all goes well, and Leonard feels OK, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year will travel with the team to Phoenix after Friday’s game against Boston to play in the second game of a back-to-back.

Leonard was a Kia Most Valuable Player finalist last season after averaging 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while leading the Spurs to a 61-21 regular season record.

