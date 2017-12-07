Around The League
Paul George, Jerami Grant out vs. Brooklyn Nets in Mexico City

From NBA media reports

Dec 7, 2017 3:33 PM ET

Paul George will sit out Oklahoma City's game against Brooklyn in Mexico City on Thursday.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George will miss Thursday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets with a right calf contusion, according to Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman.

This will be the first game George has missed as a member of the Thunder. Forward Jerami Grant will also miss the game with a left hip contusion. 

“We were hopeful and optimistic that they would be able to [play],” Donovan told Dawson. “But I think just based on the treatment and the conversations with our medical staff, just figure it’s better off to sit those guys tonight.”

The Thunder and Nets are in Mexico City to participate in this year's Global Games.

