Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, joins Greg Anthony and me for a conversation about the longevity of LeBron James, young players he likes to watch, super teams, athlete activism, Coaches vs. Cancer, and much more.

Then John Schuhmann calls in for some trivia related to The Captain.

* * *

Subscribe to the Hang Time podcast on Apple Podcasts or iHeart Radio for new episodes every Thursday this season!