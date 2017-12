NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol has been fined $15,000 for using profane language during a live television interview, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Gasol made his comments following the Grizzlies’ 95-92 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Dec. 4 at FedExForum.