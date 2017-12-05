Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker carried off court with strained left abductor

Suns star Devin Booker was carried off the court late in Tuesday's game with the Raptors with a strained left abductor muscle.

Booker was guarding Fred VanVleet full court with less than three minutes remaining when he pulled up in obvious pain. He stood on the court for several minutes, unable to put any weight on his leg, before he was carried to the locker room by teammates.

The Suns announced that Booker will undergo further tests upon the team's return to Phoenix.

Coming off a 46-point outburst against the 76ers on Monday, Booker finished with 19 points and eight assists in 39 minutes.