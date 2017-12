Celebrate the career of sports broadcasting pioneer Chick Hearn, who was the Los Angeles Lakers' play-by-play announcer from 1957 to 2002.

We talk with his former broadcast partner Stu Lantz, learn the origin of the nickname "Chick", and listen to some of Hearn's iconic calls on this week's special episode.

* * *

