DA's Morning Tip
DA's Morning Tip
DA's Morning Tip
DA's Morning Tip

DA's Top 15 Rankings: Houston Rockets rise up to top

David Aldridge

David Aldridge TNT Analyst

Archive

Dec 4, 2017 11:04 AM ET

Chris Paul and the Rockets have been dominating opponents of late.

(Last week’s record in parenthesis; last week’s ranking in brackets)

1) Houston Rockets (3-0) [2]: They’re just vaporizing opponents right now; only one of their last 10 victories, Cleveland, has been by less than double digits.

2) Boston Celtics (2-1) [1]: Other than having continuing difficulty staying in front of Devin Booker, Cs rolling right along.

3) Cleveland Cavaliers (4-0) [3]: Honestly, I’m not sure Derrick Rose coming back would be of much benefit to the Cavs now.

4) Golden State Warriors (3-1) [4]: Steve Kerr sticking to getting regular rest for his oldsters -- Andre Iguodala, David West, etc.

5) San Antonio Spurs (3-1) [5]: Kawhi is Klose to making his season debut.

6) Toronto Raptors (2-0) [6]:Everybody’s Edward R. Murrow all of a sudden.

7) Detroit Pistons (2-2) [7]: Still awaiting return of Jon Leuer (ankle), who’s getting a second opinion and will be out at least 2-4 more weeks.

8) Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) [8]: Per StatMuse, Robert Covington now has 17 games with six or more three-pointers; no other player in franchise history has more than four.

9) Milwaukee Bucks (3-0) [9]: Bucks are 8-3 since Eric Bledsoe acquisition.

10) Denver Nuggets (2-1) [13]: Nuggets fans awaiting definitive word on Jokic ankle.

11) Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) [11]: Tom Thibodeau won his 300th NBA game Sunday night in the Wolves’ win over the Clippers.

12) Washington Wizards (2-1) [12]: Tomas Satoransky giving Wizards production at the point while John Wall is out.

13) Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) [10]: What is up with the Blazers at home (7-6) this season? Another bad performance at Moda Saturday, against the Pelicans.

14) Utah Jazz (3-0) [NR]: Derrick Favors answering the call: 18.6 points, 9 boards, 73.1 percent (!) from the floor during Jazz’s five-game winning streak.

15) New Orleans Pelicans (1-2) [14]: Pelicans fans awaiting definitive word on Davis groin.

Dropped out: New York [15]

* * *

MORE MORNING TIP:  Grizzlies face rocky future | Continuity pays off for Pistons | Your questions on Wizards & more

* * *

Longtime NBA reporter, columnist and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer David Aldridge is an analyst for TNT. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here andfollow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.