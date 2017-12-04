Houston Rockets set NBA record with romp vs. Los Angeles Lakers

To date, the Houston Rockets haven't failed to live up to the expectations that they would be one of the NBA's title favorites in 2017-18. Last night's 118-95 blowout of the Los Angeles Lakers gave Houston its seventh straight win overall and also, etched them into the NBA history books as well.

That 23-point win was the Rockets' sixth road win in a row by 15 or more points, surpassing the mark of five straight set by the 2011-12 Miami Heat.

Team | Season | Games won by 15+ points

Houston Rockets | 2017-18 | 6

Miami Heat | 2011-12 | 5 *

Detroit Pistons | 2003-04 | 5 *

New York Knicks | 1969-70 | 5 *

(* = won NBA championship)

Overall, Houston is 10-1 on the road, which leads the NBA. As well, the Rockets' 18-4 start is the third-best in franchise history and their best start since the 1996-97 season (when Houston lost in the Western Conference finals). The Rockets have won five road games this season by 20 or more points -- a mark only the Golden State Warriors can match.

Since Chris Paul's return, the Rockets are...



+28 in 128 minutes w/ both Harden & Paul on the floor.



+122 in 131 minutes w/ 1 of the 2 on the floor. — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) December 4, 2017

In 2016-17, the Rockets finished 25-16 on the road -- the third-best mark in the league. If Houston is to deliver on its hopes of making its first NBA Finals since 1995, more road wins will be necessary to craft that path.