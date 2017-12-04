Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sprains right ankle; X-rays negative

NBA Twitter and media reports

Dec 4, 2017 10:43 PM ET

0:23

Stephen Curry injures his right ankle during Monday night's game at New Orleans.

Stephen Curry suffered an apparent ankle injury during the closing seconds of the Warriors' 125-115 victory at New Orleans on Monday night. It happened when Curry lunged for a steal, missed, and tried to stop his momentum. His right foot caught and turned awkwardly on the floor, causing him to immediately fall in pain.

The two-time Kia Most Valuable Player was subbed out on the next stoppage of play and went immediately to the locker room for treatment. After the game, he exited the locker room using crutches. Warriors public relations later told reporters that X-rays were negative and Curry is currently diagnosed with a sprained ankle. Shams Charania of The Vertical later reported that Curry would undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

 

