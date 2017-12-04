Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sprains right ankle; X-rays negative

Stephen Curry suffered an apparent ankle injury during the closing seconds of the Warriors' 125-115 victory at New Orleans on Monday night. It happened when Curry lunged for a steal, missed, and tried to stop his momentum. His right foot caught and turned awkwardly on the floor, causing him to immediately fall in pain.

The two-time Kia Most Valuable Player was subbed out on the next stoppage of play and went immediately to the locker room for treatment. After the game, he exited the locker room using crutches. Warriors public relations later told reporters that X-rays were negative and Curry is currently diagnosed with a sprained ankle. Shams Charania of The Vertical later reported that Curry would undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

Steph Curry just came out of the locker room on crutches pic.twitter.com/yEbAfE46dU — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) December 5, 2017

Kerr with the latest on Curry: “We’ll see. I guess he’s getting checked out right now. So I’m not sure.” pic.twitter.com/T4Hpx0JlHh — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 5, 2017

X-rays on Steph Curry's right ankle were negative. Just a sprain. It's pretty swollen though. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 5, 2017