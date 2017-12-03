Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert ahead of schedule, could return Monday vs. Washington Wizards

Riding a five-game winning streak, the Utah Jazz received more good news Sunday when Rudy Gobert participated in practice for the first time since injuring his right knee in a 84-74 loss to the Miami Heat on Nov. 10.

Originally given a timetable of 4-6 weeks to recover, Gobert has been ramping up his activity and appears poised to return this week.

In fact, Gobert is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards.

“Well, I defer to our medical group on that,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder told the Desert News. “We’re going to confer and trust those guys to not do anything to put Rudy in harm’s way and when he’s ready to go he’ll be ready to go.”

Gobert has missed 11 games so far and the Jazz are 7-4 in those games.