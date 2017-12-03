San Antonio Spurs to rest LaMarcus Aldridge, Tony Parker vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The San Antonio Spurs will be without starters LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker on Sunday when they play the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge is resting with a minor knee issue and Parker is "dinged-up." Parker had missed most of the season after rupturing a tendon in his left quadriceps during last season's Western Conference semifinals, but he had played the previous three games. Popovich also said reserve forward Rudy Gay is "dinged-up" and won't play, though he did not give specifics on the issue.

The Spurs still are waiting for forward Kawhi Leonard's right quadriceps injury to heal.