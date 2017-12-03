Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston ejected after making contact with official

Golden State Warriors backup point guard Shaun Livingston was ejected in the second quarter for making contact with an official.

Upset for what he viewed as a no-call on a 13-foot jumper with 6:24 left in the half, Livingston approached referee Courtney Kirkland on the baseline and, while stating his case, brushed foreheads with Kirkland.

The ejection was the second of Livingston's career. The other came in Game 4 of the 2016 Western Conference semifinals in Portland.

Without Livingston, the Warriors only have one true point guard -- Stephen Curry -- against the Heat. Andre Iguodala, another possible ball-handler, is resting.