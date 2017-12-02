New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis out Saturday with pelvis injury

PORTLAND – Anthony Davis left Friday’s loss to Utah early in the fourth quarter due to injury, with him writing in pain on the Jazz’s home floor, appearing to hold his left side. Early this afternoon in Oregon, the four-time All-Star was officially ruled out of Saturday’s back-to-back game at Portland, listed as unavailable to play with a left pelvis injury. He joined Alexis Ajinca, Solomon Hill and Frank Jackson as Pelicans players on the team’s updated injury report who can't play tonight. Davis will miss his second full game of 2017-18.

There were no further details on Davis’ injury. Pelicans third-year head coach Alvin Gentry will speak to the media prior to Saturday’s game inside Moda Center, at approximately 7:30 Central/5:30 local Pacific time. Check Pelicans.com later for additional information as we receive it on the status of Davis.