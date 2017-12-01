New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis suffers groin injury

NBA Twitter and media reports

Dec 1, 2017 11:02 PM ET

0:28

Anthony Davis suffered a left groin injury during Friday's game against the Jazz.

New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis suffered a groin injury early in the fourth quarter against Utah on Friday night and is doubtful to return. The 6-foot-10 All-Star was boxing out Jazz forward Derrick Favors when he went down in a heap and in obvious pain.

Davis was unable to walk off the court under his own power, and was assisted by several Pelicans personnel. It was later reported that Davis left the locker room using crutches.

Following the 114-108 loss, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry confirmed to reporters that Davis would undergo further testing and is likely to miss Saturday's contest at Portland.

