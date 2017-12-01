New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis suffers groin injury

New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis suffered a groin injury early in the fourth quarter against Utah on Friday night and is doubtful to return. The 6-foot-10 All-Star was boxing out Jazz forward Derrick Favors when he went down in a heap and in obvious pain.

Anthony Davis (left groin injury) is doubtful to return tonight at Utah — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) December 2, 2017

Davis was unable to walk off the court under his own power, and was assisted by several Pelicans personnel. It was later reported that Davis left the locker room using crutches.

Anthony Davis leaves the Jazz locker room with crutches. He’s able to put a little more weight on left leg, but not much. Pelicans PR reported left groin injury. — kristen kenney (@kristenkenney) December 2, 2017

Following the 114-108 loss, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry confirmed to reporters that Davis would undergo further testing and is likely to miss Saturday's contest at Portland.