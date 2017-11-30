Around The League
Orlando Magic forward Terrence Ross out indefinitely with leg injuries

Nov 30, 2017 2:09 PM ET

Terrence Ross suffered the right leg injuries during Orlando's win over OKC on Wednesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- The Orlando Magic say forward Terrence Ross has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee and a non-displaced fracture of the same leg, and will be out indefinitely.

Ross was injured in the second quarter of Orlando's win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The team says an MRI on Thursday showed the extent of Ross' injuries and that he will "miss a significant amount of time." A timetable will likely be determined once he begins responding to treatment.

Ross has been in all 22 games for the Magic this season, starting 20 of them. He's averaged 9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.2 minutes, with nine double-digit scoring efforts and a 22-point game against Minnesota last week.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.