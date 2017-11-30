Report: Kristaps Porzingis' MRI results negative on injured right ankle

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis is day-to-day with a sprained right ankle after MRI results came back negative, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ian Begley.

MRI results negative on Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis’ right ankle today, league sources tell @IanBegley and me. No damage. Porzingis will be day-to-day. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 30, 2017

The injury looked bad for Porzingis when it happened during the first quarter of the Knicks' win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. After the game, Porzingis said he felt his ankle "touching the floor" when it happened.

1:11 Play Kristaps Porzingis sprains his ankle during the first quarter against Miami.

Porzingis has been dominant for New York this season with averages of 25.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

The Knicks and Porzingis will benefit from a long break before they return to the floor against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

***