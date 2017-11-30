Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside suffers left knee bone bruise, begins one-to-two week rehabilitation

MIAMI -- The Miami HEAT announced Thursday that center Hassan Whiteside will begin rehab immediately due to a left knee bone bruise. The rehab process will include a strength and conditioning program over the next one-to-two weeks.

Whiteside has appeared in 15 games this season, averaging 14.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.60 blocks, 1.07 steals and 26.8 minutes while shooting 58.1 percent from the field. Among league leaders, he ranks third in rebounding average and tied for ninth in blocks per game.