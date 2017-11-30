Denver Nuggets' big man Nikola Jokic sprains ankle, does not return vs. Bulls

Nov 30, 2017

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic injures his left ankle against Chicago on Thursday night.

Nikola Jokic sprained his left ankle in the first half of Thursday's game against Chicago and will not return.

The 6-foot-10 center suffered the injury when he stepped on Bulls guard Jerian Grant's foot while spinning toward the rim. Jokic immediately fell to the ground in pain, though he was able to attempt the resulting free throw and leave the court under his own power.

Jokic is averaging 15.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest for the Nuggets, who entered Thursday's contest sporting an 11-9 record.

