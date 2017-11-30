Denver Nuggets' big man Nikola Jokic sprains ankle, does not return vs. Bulls

Nikola Jokic sprained his left ankle in the first half of Thursday's game against Chicago and will not return.

The 6-foot-10 center suffered the injury when he stepped on Bulls guard Jerian Grant's foot while spinning toward the rim. Jokic immediately fell to the ground in pain, though he was able to attempt the resulting free throw and leave the court under his own power.

Nikola Jokić has a left ankle sprain and will not return. — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 1, 2017

Jokic is averaging 15.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest for the Nuggets, who entered Thursday's contest sporting an 11-9 record.