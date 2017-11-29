Around The League
Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal exits game with facial contusion, returns in second half

Nov 29, 2017 7:59 PM ET

Bradley Beal stayed on the floor for a minute before heading to the locker room with a towel over his face.

Bradley Beal left Wednesday night's Wizards-76ers game in the first quarter after taking an inadvertent elbow to his face. He returned to start the second half.

Beal rushed back on defense to defend Jerryd Bayless, who swung his left arm while finishing an alley-oop. Blood poured out of Beal's face as the left the court.

Beal is averaging 23.4 points through 20 games, shooting 45.8 percent overall and 36.4 percent from three. The Wizards are already without star point guard John Wall, who will miss at least another week with soreness in his left knee.

