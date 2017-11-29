Nikola Mirotic forgives Bobby Portis, wants to move on from altercation talk

Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic says he's accepted the apology teammate Bobby Portis issued in the wake of their fight before the season began. Now, Mirotic is hoping to move on from the incident and find his way back into the mix for the Bulls as the season marches on.

Mirotic on Wednesday addressed the media for the first time since the incident and said he wants to keep what happened with Portis on that Oct. 17 post-practice scuffle in the past. Four days after the fight, Portis offered up an apology to Mirotic, which Mirotic said he has accepted. As to whether or not Portis knows that, Mirotic said "I guess he will know now."

Asked if Portis knows he has accepted apology or if he just accepted apology now when asked by reporters: “I guess he will now.” — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 29, 2017

Nikola Mirotic speaks pic.twitter.com/zhkhOxkSnZ — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) November 29, 2017

"I’m very happy to be back with the team. Very positive now and I’m looking forward to start playing," Mirotic said today. "Bobby and me, and the team, we’re doing what we’re supposed to do and being professional.

"We are teammates. We're fighting for this team. We're going to do what we need to do to make it work."

Niko: "I will not comment on anything that happened in the past. My only goal now is to focus on getting back stronger, because the last thing the team needs from me now is talking about what happened." — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) November 29, 2017

Nikola Mirotic when asked his thoughts on losing his starting power forward spot. #Bulls#BullsNationpic.twitter.com/6dQDXnV920 — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) November 29, 2017

As a result of the facial injuries he suffered in the fight, Mirotic said he has been wearing a protective mask at times and is deciding whether or not to wear it in games. He and injured guard Zach LaVine are expected to practice this week with Chicago's G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, to continue their rehab work.

While Mirotic was on the mend, talk of his representatives issuing a trade request of sorts to Chicago's front office bubbled up. That was something Mirotic would neither confirm nor deny today as he reiterated that he is simply glad to be back with the team.

“I was watching all of the games from home and asking myself how I can help the team when I come back," Mirotic said.

Overall, Mirotic wanted it to be clear that his goal is to support the team as well as his teammate Portis.

"I've been playing this game nine years professionally. I was always a good teammate, always professional with everybody. I'm going to continue to do that. If I'm here, it's because I want to support the team. He's a part of the team. I'm going to support him too."

Portis was suspended eight games by the team for his role in the scuffle. Mirotic, when asked about the length of that suspension, declined comment about it.