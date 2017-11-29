New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis ejected for first time in career

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis was ejected from Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after being assessed two technical fouls in the first half.

Davis received a technical with 4:26 left in the second quarter for arguing no-calls on his shots and was ejected moments later for continuing to argue with officials after getting called for a foul while trying to block Karl-Anthony Towns.

Davis was leading all scorers with 17 points to go along with five rebounds.

It was the first time Davis has been ejected in his career.