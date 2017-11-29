Memphis Grizzlies say Mike Conley will be sidelined another 2-3 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- The Grizzlies say injured point guard Mike Conley will be out another two to three weeks.

The team said Wednesday before their game in San Antonio that Conley is progressing with therapy and treatment on his sore left heel and Achilles tendon.

Conley has been out since Nov. 13, and the Grizzlies announced Nov. 17 the guard would not play while his injuries heal.

The Grizzlies say they will have an update on shooting guard Wayne Selden Jr.'s injured right quadriceps in approximately two weeks. Selden has played two games, his last Nov. 15.

But the Grizzlies expect forward Brandan Wright, who has resumed on-court work rehabilitating an injured groin muscle, back within a few games. Wright has missed the last four games.