Kristaps Porzingis leaves New York Knicks game with ankle injury

Forward Kristaps Porzingis left the Knicks' game against Miami in the first quarter Wednesday night with a sprained right ankle. X-rays came back negative.

The Knicks said Porzingis would be available to return, but ruled him out later in the second half.

Porzingis was chasing a ball near the baseline and Miami's Justise Winslow stepped on his foot, which turned awkwardly. The Knicks called time and after teammate Jarrett Jack went to check on him near the Heat bench, Porzingis was helped to the locker room.

New York maintained a comfortable lead with Porzingis out, which played a role in keeping him sidelined, as reported by ESPN's Ian Begley.

The Knicks went on to win 115-86 and have the next few days off. They'll suit up again Sunday against Orlando at Madison Square Garden. Coach Jeff Hornacek expects Porzingis to play, per Begley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.