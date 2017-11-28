Report: Cleveland Cavaliers target mid-December for Isaiah Thomas' return

As if things haven't been going well enough for the streaking Cavaliers, they could soon be closer to full strength according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

ESPN Cleveland tweeted information attributed to Windhorst that the Cavaliers are hoping to bring back Thomas, who has been sidelined all season with a hip injury, by mid-December in advance of their big Christmas Day clash with the Warriors. Windhorst reported that Thomas has begun to increase 3-on-3 work in practice toward that end.

Thomas, 28, was a key piece of the offseason trade that sent All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving to Boston. He averaged a career-high 28.9 points last season before the hip injury forced him to miss the final three games of the Eastern Conference finals.

Thomas has not played since, temporarily putting the aforementioned swap in doubt before the Cavaliers finally agreed to terms.

Even without Thomas, the Cavaliers have won eight straight games with the NBA's third-ranked offense at 109.9 points per 100 possession entering Tuesday's game with the Heat.