LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin to undergo testing on injured left knee

Blake Griffin injured his left knee after falling awkwardly during a loose ball scrum late in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

LA Clippers teammate Austin Rivers fell on top of Griffin's leg, causing it to bend awkwardly. Griffin immediately collapsed to the floor and held the injured leg, which forced him to exit the game with just under four minutes remaining. It is the same leg on which Griffin underwent surgery for a broken left kneecap that held him out the 2009-10 season.

Head coach Doc Rivers told reporters after the game that Griffin would undergo further testing on Tuesday.

Clippers’ Doc Rivers says Blake Griffin (left knee) will undergo further testing on Tuesday. “It didn’t look good obviously. ... What can you do?” Said Griffin was “down” post-game and left “hoping he just banged it. ... He may be fine, he may not be.” — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 28, 2017

Doc Rivers said Blake Griffin's spirits are down right now. They're hoping for the best with tomorrow's evaluations. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 28, 2017

The five-time All-Star was averaging 23.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest entering Monday night's contest, which the Clippers won 120-115. The team is already struggling with injuries to Danilo Gallinari (glute) and Patrick Beverley (knee), though they have now won three games in a row following a nine-game skid.