Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James ejected for first time in career

Cavaliers star LeBron James was ejected for the first time in his lengthy and illustrious career after arguing a no-call late in the third quarter of Tuesday's game with the Heat.

James was in the midst of his 1,082nd career regular season game, and 1,299th overall, when he rushed over to bark at Kane Fitzgerald about a no-call on his drive to the basket. Fitzgerald gave James an immediate technical foul and then ejected him with 1:56 remaining in the quarter and the Cavs leading by 23.

James finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and five steals in 29 minutes. The Heat couldn't capitalize, however, as the Cavaliers triumphed 108-97 for their ninth straight victory.